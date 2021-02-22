Army Of The Dead BTS Image Reveals First Look At Zack Snyder’s Zombies

In less than three months, Netflix’s 200 million subscribers will be getting Zack Snyder’s first non-DC movie in a decade when Army of the Dead arrives on May 21st. Once the dust surrounding Justice League settles, the filmmaker will finally be able to start fielding questions about his next directorial effort, which has the potential to be top quality escapism.

The concept revolves around a team of elite thieves and mercenaries who plan to rob a casino in the midst of the zombie apocalypse, and from that logline alone you probably know by now if you’re in or out when it comes to Army of the Dead. Oh, and the virus responsible is rumored to hail from Area 51, so who knows, we might end up getting aliens as well?

Just 24 hours after the first official poster was unveiled, a new behind the scenes image has arrived which gives us our first look at the pic’s zombies, and it appears as though leading man Dave Bautista has the fight of his life on his hands, as you can see below.

New Army Of The Dead Image Reveals First Look At Zack Snyder's Zombies

There’s nothing particularly original or groundbreaking about the design of the zombies themselves, but that’s not really going to be an issue when they essentially exist solely to be cannon fodder for the ensemble to mow down during the heist. Snyder delivered one of the genre’s best 21st Century efforts with Dawn of the Dead, and hopefully he’ll use the tricks and experience he’s acquired over the following seventeen years to ensure that Army of the Dead lives up to the undoubted potential of the premise, especially with a prequel already in the can and an animated series on the way.