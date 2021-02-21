New Poster For Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Reveals Release Date

Zack Snyder fans might be counting down the days until his Justice League director’s cut finally drops on HBO Max next month, but the filmmaker also has another much-anticipated movie arriving on a rival streaming service later this year. Army of the Dead is a unique twist on the zombie genre from Snyder – who has history with the undead, having directed 2008’s Day of the Dead remake – and, thanks to this newly unveiled poster, we know when to expect it on Netflix.

As shared by Snyder himself on social media, this epic poster for Army of the Dead confirms that the horror-heist film is set to debut on Netflix on May 21st, exactly three months from today. The poster, featuring undead hands attempting to get into a vault containing bloody bank notes and casino chips, perfectly captures the mash-up premise of the movie.

Army of the Dead stars an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista (who dropped out of The Suicide Squad for this project), Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighöfer. The group play a team of highly capable mercenaries who undertake a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Like the poster’s tagline says, “Survivors take all.”

Netflix has big plans for this one. An anime spinoff series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a prequel movie starring – and directed by – Schweighöfer are already in development. Given its nifty central concept and Snyder’s ardent online fanbase, their faith in the project is probably well-placed.

Following our first glimpse at the movie in an earlier Netflix promo (see the player above), the first proper teaser trailer for Army of the Dead is due to hit the web this coming Thursday.