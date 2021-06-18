Army Of The Dead Scores Huge Streaming Ratings

When you’ve got a filmmaker coming off the back of one of 2021’s most talked-about movies helming an original blockbuster for the world’s biggest streaming service, there was never any doubt about Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead being anything other than a major success. And the apocalyptic actioner has more than delivered on those expectations.

Besides dominating the Top 10 rankings and holding onto the top spot for seven days straight, Army of the Dead also smashed several other viewership records on the platform. On top of that, it’s expected to draw in 72 million streams in its first four weeks of availability, enough to make it one of the streamer’s ten most-watched in-house feature films ever.

After the typical one-month delay, Nielsen has released streaming ratings from the week of May 17th to 23rd, and despite only being eligible for three of those seven days, the high concept zombie epic finished miles ahead of the competition. Army of the Dead was streamed for a huge 913 million minutes, over 220 million minutes ahead of NCIS in second place.

Not only that, but it was one of just two movies in the Top 10 alongside the widely-panned thriller The Woman in the Window. And in terms of original streaming content, it drew in almost 400 million more minutes than Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, which was the only non-Netflix entry in the Top 10.

Interestingly, Jupiter’s Legacy was there bringing up the rear as one of the most-watched projects across all services despite being canceled in virtually no time at all. But all of the headlines will deservedly be going to Army of the Dead, which has arguably performed even better than was initially expected.