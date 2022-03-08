Arnold Schwarzenegger offers update on ‘Twins’ sequel after Ivan Reitman’s passing

It’s been 34 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito played the most unlikely of siblings in Twins, with the initial end result going on to become one of the most popular and successful studio comedies of the 1980s.

Ivan Reitman’s tale of long-lost family members attempting to reconnect ended up earning $216 million at the box office on an $18 million budget, but for the longest time it never felt as though long-rumored sequel Triplets would ever end up happening.

Eddie Murphy was attached to play the third Benedict brother for what felt like forever, but when Triplets surprisingly roared back into life towards the end of last year, Tracy Morgan was revealed to have boarded the cast instead. In December, DeVito claimed that cameras were set to begin rolling in February 2022, before the film hit a tragic snag.

The industry was plunged into a state of shock and sadness by the sudden passing of Ghostbusters legend Reitman, who was all set to get back into the director’s chair for the first time since 2014’s Draft Day. In an update shared by TheArnoldFans, Schwarzenegger addressed the current status of Triplets.

“We had a little setback because the man that was suppose to direct it, who directed the first one, Twins, Ivan Reitman had passed away sadly to say. And so, you know now that we just wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down and then we’re gonna readdress it. But that’s a project suppose to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know, but we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project.”

The action icon did at least confirm that a new director will be sought ahead of a planned October shoot, but it’s not going to be an easy task finding someone willing to step into Reitman’s sizeable shoes to take the reins on Triplets so soon after his death.