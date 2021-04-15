Arrowverse Heroes May Feature In The Flash Movie

The thing about multiversal blockbusters is that nothing can be categorically ruled out until the movie hits theaters, with the entire concept opening itself up to literally infinite possibilities in terms of storylines, wild plot developments and surprise cameos. That’s why the sheer volume of speculation swirling around the DCEU’s The Flash and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is only going to intensify over the coming months now that both will be in production simultaneously.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel has been named as a potential destination for literally dozens of past, present and future MCU alumni, and there’s even been talk of vampires, werewolves and monsters for good measure. As for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, almost anyone to have played a substantial role in a DC Comics adaptation over the last 30 years has reportedly been in talks at one stage or another, and don’t even get us started on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

First Concept Art From The Flash Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that The Flash will see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen take a brief detour into the Arrowverse and encounter some of its heroes, which at least makes a bit of narrative sense. After all, the actor crossed paths with Grant Gustin during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, which establishes that movies like Justice League and Batman v Superman technically exist in one of the many pocket realities seen on The CW.

As well as returning the favor between the big and small screen versions of The Flash, this would also add some additional fan service into a script that’s no doubt going to be full of it, and based on the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse situation, it’s about time Warner Bros. and DC Films set themselves up to get some praise from their audience for a change.