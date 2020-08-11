Arrowverse Star Wants To Play Iceman In Marvel’s X-Men Reboot

As a founding member of the X-Men, Iceman has been an integral part of the team’s comic book history for over half a century, but on the big screen, it never felt like the character was given much to do besides acting as Rogue’s doe-eyed love interest. Shawn Ashmore tried his best with the limited material that he was given, but despite starring in four of the Fox movies, his Bobby Drake never managed to leave much of an impression.

With the mutants set to rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the smartest thing Kevin Feige and his team could do to differentiate their approach to Charles Xavier’s students from the twelve-movie Fox franchise is to focus on heroes that we either haven’t seen in live-action before, or were severely underused by Fox.

While the vast majority of the speculation has focused on how they’ll handle recasting Wolverine, it would be a much wiser decision if they left Logan out entirely given the massive number of X-Men they now have at their disposal that haven’t been utilized properly. Or at all, for that matter.

Disney Artist Shares Concept Art For The X-Men In The MCU 1 of 2

We recently heard that the MCU’s X-Men reboot was eying Shia LaBeouf for the role of Iceman, but in a social media post shared the other day, Arrowverse star Colton Haynes made it pretty clear that he’s throwing his hat into the ring as well, as you can see below.

Not only is the 32 year-old the sort of recognizable but not too famous face that Marvel tend to populate their supporting casts with, but Haynes has also been openly gay since the age of 14, and Iceman is of course one of the most prominent LGBT superheroes out there. With the MCU set to drastically increase diversity and representation moving forward, not to mention Haynes’ vast experience in the comic book genre having been a key part of Arrow for years, the former Teen Wolf star would certainly be a solid choice for the X-Men‘s rebooted Bobby Drake.