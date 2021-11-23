As expected, ‘House of Gucci’ is splitting opinion down the middle

Having spent the last 40 years and change churning out a succession of box office hits, acclaimed prestige dramas, stone-cold classics and even the odd dud or two, Ridley Scott is clearly a hugely talented and very smart man.

He’s also highly prolific, with his latest feature House of Gucci releasing tomorrow, just four weeks after historical epic The Last Duel. The latter flopped hard at the box office, so it’s hardly a coincidence the veteran filmmaker has been gathering headlines by blasting things that people love.

Scott recently described superhero movies as “f*cking boring as sh*t”, and he’s now cast his ire towards those pesky millennials. Controversy almost always generates interest, which might turn out to be a stroke of fortune given the wildly polarizing reactions to House of Gucci so far.

Now that the review embargo has officially lifted, critics have been in wide-ranging disagreement about the merits of the would-be awards season contender, as you can see below.

Lady Gaga is a big purple showstopper… but this is a muddle: BRIAN VINER's two-star review of House of Gucci https://t.co/3xESDkHWMz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 23, 2021

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Rule in Ridley Scott’s Transfixing Fashion Tabloid ‘Godfather’ https://t.co/Da6YZt6PBG — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2021

#HouseOfGucci is Ridley Scott's best film since "Gladiator" — it has a transfixing backstabbing allure. My review. https://t.co/fFUNg70DEH — Owen Gleiberman (@OwenGleiberman) November 22, 2021

“Jared Leto is almost completely unrecognizable in the role, but it’s a combo of a bad Italian accent and an over-the-top performance… It’s almost as if he just walked out of a subpar SNL sketch.”



Read our #HouseOfGucci review… https://t.co/8zEHCEo13Y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2021

"No one in 'House of Gucci' can ultimately contend with the force of nature that is Lady Gaga," writes film critic @JustinCChang https://t.co/KjiLjw0PY8 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 22, 2021

House of Gucci doesn’t have scenes, it has *scenes*. Ridley Scott’s second of 2021 is sometimes baggy and undisciplined, but contains moments (and looks) I’ll cherish until my deathbed – and yes, Gaga absolutely slays. REVIEW: https://t.co/MvtVsXV9jP — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) November 22, 2021

“Lady Gaga delivers a wonderful and dynamic performance as Patrizia Reggiani, but even she can't save ‘House of Gucci’ from amounting to a tonally inconsistent, tedious mess of a film.”



Our review of #HouseOfGucci: https://t.co/cy0wnvWGsR pic.twitter.com/u2bwDsw9xU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 22, 2021

An instant camp classic featuring a bravura Lady Gaga performance – I reviewed House of Gucci for @NME https://t.co/vdR4HNEutB — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) November 22, 2021

'House of Gucci' review: Lady Gaga and her terrible movie are shallow https://t.co/6WmHsIp8zk pic.twitter.com/TQc7h5elmP — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2021

At this point, there’s every chance House of Gucci could end up landing multiple nominations at both the Academy Awards and the Razzies, which would be a unique if fairly unwanted distinction to hold, but it’d be worth it just to hear Scott’s reaction.