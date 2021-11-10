Some Critics Think House Of Gucci Could Be A Razzie Contender

It’s been almost four weeks since we had a new Ridley Scott movie, so we were about due. Historical epic The Last Duel may have cratered at the box office, where it’s so far managed to recoup just $26 million of a $100 million budget, but hopes are much higher going into House of Gucci.

The true life drama comes to theaters on November 24, and it’s been making waves on the internet already. Lady Gaga stole the show with her red carpet look, while the early reactions had critics falling over themselves to praise the movie as a potential awards season heavy hitter.

However, as you can see from the reactions below, not everybody was left blown away. In fact, some are even claiming that House of Gucci has a much better chance at the Golden Raspberries than the Academy Awards.

Sad to report House of Gucci is not good. At times you wonder if it's Ridley's first pass at an edit. More disappointing? Lady Gaga is bad. Not even CAMP good. There are moments when she's simply dead behind the eyes. Reminded of Madonna in Body of Evidence. (1) pic.twitter.com/7Qz9dMPvsO — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 9, 2021

HOUSE OF GUCCI: Bloated and tonally all over the place. It plays like a bad Italian soap opera. Lady Gaga is terrible. I actually felt bad for Adam Driver. Razzies? — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) November 9, 2021

I really don't care if House of Gucci might be bad according to some reviews, because all about HOG already gives me more serotonin than I had for the last two years, no one can take it from me — олег, это 🍞 (@GizSkyriser) November 10, 2021

As expected, House of Gucci reviews are divisive. But one thing I keep hearing is that the movie is “fun”. Even if it’s bad it is still fun. That’s all I care about honestly. — tanish (@tweetsbytanish) November 10, 2021

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto are cartoonishly bad in House of Gucci. Gagas accent in particular is awful — Karibe (@DomeVelvet) November 10, 2021

Sneaking my way into a film critic career by tweeting stuff like “House of Gucci is a LOT of movie. Some good, some bad, ALL camp – Scott and Gaga really swung for the Italian leather fences and it SHOWS” after critic screenings until someone accidentally invites me to one — Justin Hairston (@JustinH94) November 10, 2021

#HouseOfGucci first wave of reviews summary:



– mixed reviews for the movie; uneven tone, all over the place, but generally entertaining

– gaga is a standout. even in bad reviews, shes being praised; oscar contender

– driver so-so

– mixed reviews on leto

– pacino consistent pic.twitter.com/4VxVa6kRYt — santi 🍂 (@poph0rnknee) November 10, 2021

I was concerned about the tone of #HouseOfGucci ever since I first heard the heavy-handed Italian accents, especially Jared Leto's. If it does stink that bad, Lady Gaga can kiss her chances at an Oscar win goodbye. I still want to see director Ridley Scott's #TheLastDuel though. pic.twitter.com/k3G8nVWf8z — Lee 'The Honest Geek' Doherty (@PardonMeImBlunt) November 9, 2021

Wow, the initial #HouseOfGucci reactions are maybe the most divided of any movie so far this year. Critics' responses range from "a bloated & uneven mess" to "divine." Lady Gaga is something both "a revelation" and "bad. Not even CAMP good." I can't wait to see it. Sign me up lol pic.twitter.com/53rAm3H5cJ — Josh (@JoshFromIndy) November 9, 2021

Now that #HouseofGucci embargo is over, I can give my opinion. Let’s just say that it was awful. I like @ladygaga Adam Driver, and @JaredLeto but their acting is beyond parody. The movie was so bad that I had to watch The Exorcist to cleanse myself. #HouseOfGucciPremiere — The Blank (@TheBlankDT) November 9, 2021

The stacked cast features Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, another unrecognizable Jared Leto turn and more, but that isn’t a guarantee of critical acclaim. Despite the early prognosis painting a hugely encouraging picture, we’re genuinely curious to find out what the overall consensus is when House of Gucci arrives later this month.