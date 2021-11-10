Some Critics Think House Of Gucci Could Be A Razzie Contender
It’s been almost four weeks since we had a new Ridley Scott movie, so we were about due. Historical epic The Last Duel may have cratered at the box office, where it’s so far managed to recoup just $26 million of a $100 million budget, but hopes are much higher going into House of Gucci.
The true life drama comes to theaters on November 24, and it’s been making waves on the internet already. Lady Gaga stole the show with her red carpet look, while the early reactions had critics falling over themselves to praise the movie as a potential awards season heavy hitter.
However, as you can see from the reactions below, not everybody was left blown away. In fact, some are even claiming that House of Gucci has a much better chance at the Golden Raspberries than the Academy Awards.
The stacked cast features Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, another unrecognizable Jared Leto turn and more, but that isn’t a guarantee of critical acclaim. Despite the early prognosis painting a hugely encouraging picture, we’re genuinely curious to find out what the overall consensus is when House of Gucci arrives later this month.