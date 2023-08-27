As the sequel to a mighty $160M film continues getting delayed, its future keeps writing itself

Constant delays to a completed project rarely do not spell doom. But when it happens to one of the biggest flagship franchises already flying despite being in its prime, it hardly takes a hit, especially when the said franchise falls under the looming shadow of Warner Bros.

Reshuffling release dates to accommodate post-production and promotion delays or to avoid competing with other big banner films is the norm. But with the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strike still afoot and having no plans of ending anytime soon, delays are not only inevitable but also not good news as it only results in losses for the film the longer it remains unreleased or its production is paused. But none of these hurdles seem to be fazing Denis Villeneuve as his plans for Dune 3 have only gained steam even as yet another delay has hit Dune 2’s release.

After being reshuffled between multiple dates in October and November 2023, Dune 2 has once again been shifted, now to March 15, 2024, in light of the dual strikes. But as far as Villeneuve is concerned, his enthusiasm for the third and last film has only quadrupled. In a recent interview with Empire, the director shared how making a trilogy would be “the dream” where Dune: Part Three would be based on “Dune Messiah,” the direct sequel to author Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. But he did confirm that if the next film does happen, it will be the last direct sequel as the books then become “esoteric.”

In the past, Villeneuve has expressed plans for a third film along with a spin-off series, though this future will depend on how successful Dune 2 is. But given the $402 million the first part earned, against a budget of $165 million (despite the COVID pandemic), chances of the second failing to get more are plenty, though in this era of films with over-inflated budgets — we are looking at you Disney — Dune 2 ‘s end-profit would largely depend on how much was shelled out in its making and promotion.