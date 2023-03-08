Astonishing ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ fan poster unites the entire MCU multiverse against Kang

Everyone is hyped for Avengers: Secret Wars, especially when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showcased how dangerous just one version of Kang The Conqueror could be. And while the film doesn’t come out for another three years, one passionate MCU fan took inspiration from the comics and created their own poster for the Phase Six finale.

Reddit user u/BenSolo_Cup shared a fan poster for the upcoming Avengers epic, which was inspired by Timeless Issue #1, released in 2022. It even found the room to include the original cast from the 2005’s Fantastic Four, seeing as the cast members for the MCU’s reboot haven’t been announced yet.

The poster received lots of praise from fans, believing that OP understood what Secret Wars is actually about. Other one-sheets that were submitted in the subreddit included just a giant crowded graphic featuring every character introduced, or don’t feature Kang at all. While in the comics, Secret Wars‘ big bad was the Beyonder, fans believe the MCU is going to make Secret Wars all about Kang, especially since it’s the sequel to The Kang Dynasty.

There are calls to have this Reddit submission be the official poster for Secret Wars, but one pointed out that Marvel can’t use it without the fear of OP suing the company, unless it hires them. OP was warned that Marvel Studios might steal this from them (even if it’s very unlikely), but they were prepared and placed a subtle watermark on the poster.

Avengers: Secret Wars will conclude both Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga, and will be released to theaters in May of 2026.