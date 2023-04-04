At last, ‘Superman: Legacy’ finally recruits the crew member that’s caused several major online firefights

Ever since Superman: Legacy was first announced as the flagship blockbuster of the DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters, speculation has run rampant over the prospective identity of the actor destined to follow in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill to bring the Big Blue Boy Scout to life on the big screen.

Thanks to a recent – and accidentally hilarious – Twitter exchange involving writer, director, and producer James Gunn opposite his longtime online archenemy Grace Randolph, we can infer with some degree of certainty that Logan Lerman isn’t in the running to throw his underwear on the outside and take to the skies of Metropolis.

Of course, that wasn’t the first time the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker was forced to shut down speculation that casting calls were being sent out around Hollywood, with the DC Studios co-CEO outlining that he hadn’t even hired a casting director yet. Well, that’s all changed, and we can expect the rumor mill to begin turning several notches faster after Gunn confirmed that the key cog of the creative process is now in place.

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2023

Presumably, Gunn will want to get Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 out of the way before diving headlong into Superman: Legacy and its many moving parts, but it wouldn’t be outside the realms of believability to expect the reveal of the new title hero to emerge before the end of the year.

With a summer 2025 release date locked in, cameras will be gearing up to roll within the next 12 months or so, leaving Superman: Legacy with plenty of time to settle on the perfect candidate.