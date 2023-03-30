James Gunn enrages an entire generation after admitting he’s got no idea who Logan Lerman is

Nobody in Hollywood is obligated to know the names of every single person working in the industry, but that hasn’t prevent an entire generation from being left apoplectic with rage that James Gunn has no idea who Logan Lerman is.

It’s a bizarre and unexpected development for sure, but the least surprising thing about it is that the revelation was ultimately kick-started by the DC Studios co-CEO’s arch-nemesis Grace Randolph. Once again offering up more Superman: Legacy scuttlebutt that was quickly debunked by its writer and director, the Beyond the Trailer host then doubled down and claimed Lerman was the front-runner to play the title role.

In an unwittingly savage rebuttal, Gunn then offered that he didn’t have a clue who she was talking about.

Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

Needless to say, those familiar with the Percy Jackson series, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Bullet Train, Hunters, and many more besides were quick to voice a combination of outright shock and active disdain that someone in such a high-profile position of power as Gunn was blissfully unaware of Lerman’s existence.

james gunn scribbling out logan lerman from his superman shortlist pic.twitter.com/ChZGj8khbM — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) March 30, 2023

Don't know if it's funnier that James Gunn doesn't know who Logan Lerman is, or that he does he wasn't on a superman shortlist and said he didn't simply to spite Grace Randolph or he does and he was on a shortlist and he completely burnt that bridge simply to spite Grace Randolph — Alice💖 (@AerithsSeat) March 30, 2023

James Gunn doesn’t know who Logan Lerman is 😭 pic.twitter.com/lmNcI8cs9p — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 30, 2023

James Gunn when someone mentions Logan Lerman pic.twitter.com/GvyczESzIb — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) March 30, 2023

It’s a storm in a teacup, but Gunn has learned the hard way that there can often be unlikely complications to what seemed like a spot of harmless dismissal of unfounded speculation. Lerman has plenty of fans out there, and they’ve been left reeling by the fact the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was completely in the dark.

That being said, it would be a hell of a twist if he did end up getting the part in Superman: Legacy.