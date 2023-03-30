James Gunn enrages an entire generation after admitting he’s got no idea who Logan Lerman is
Nobody in Hollywood is obligated to know the names of every single person working in the industry, but that hasn’t prevent an entire generation from being left apoplectic with rage that James Gunn has no idea who Logan Lerman is.
It’s a bizarre and unexpected development for sure, but the least surprising thing about it is that the revelation was ultimately kick-started by the DC Studios co-CEO’s arch-nemesis Grace Randolph. Once again offering up more Superman: Legacy scuttlebutt that was quickly debunked by its writer and director, the Beyond the Trailer host then doubled down and claimed Lerman was the front-runner to play the title role.
In an unwittingly savage rebuttal, Gunn then offered that he didn’t have a clue who she was talking about.
Needless to say, those familiar with the Percy Jackson series, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Bullet Train, Hunters, and many more besides were quick to voice a combination of outright shock and active disdain that someone in such a high-profile position of power as Gunn was blissfully unaware of Lerman’s existence.
It’s a storm in a teacup, but Gunn has learned the hard way that there can often be unlikely complications to what seemed like a spot of harmless dismissal of unfounded speculation. Lerman has plenty of fans out there, and they’ve been left reeling by the fact the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was completely in the dark.
That being said, it would be a hell of a twist if he did end up getting the part in Superman: Legacy.