James Gunn directing the first Superman movie since ‘Man of Steel’ is being treated as a personal insult

After a painstaking search to find the perfect candidate for both rebooting a pop culture icon and relaunching the DCU through Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters’ first major release, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has hired himself to direct Superman: Legacy.

All kidding aside, there wasn’t a single shocked reaction when it was confirmed that the filmmaker would be writing, producing, and stepping behind the camera for the Big Blue Boy Scout’s upcoming reinvention, especially when Tom King went ahead and spoiled the surprise a few days ago while Gunn remained completely silent on the matter.

Image via Warner Bros.

It goes without saying that there’s an alarming number of DC supporters out there who refuse to get on board with Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the sole reason that neither of them are Zack Snyder, and the confirmation that the Guardians of the Galaxy steward would be tackling Superman: Legacy mere hours after the SnyderVerse subset were sent into raptures by their overlord’s mysterious announcement went down exactly as you’d expect.

James Gunn is the co-CEO of DC Studios and supposedly a really “good friend” of Zack Snyder but hasn’t QT’d or replied to his announcement concerning Darkseid



Funny. — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) March 15, 2023

Some of y'all in the comments and quotes are fighting imaginary battles because James Gunn and Zack Snyder don't know you. https://t.co/uV1DmEmY6f — 🐐™ 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈(Real Goat) (@216_TheOne) March 15, 2023

James Gunn saw his best friend forever, Zack Snyder, getting all the attention on the tl and couldn’t let that happen. — Stallion (@Spagggs) March 15, 2023

Snyder not only gets natural engagement on his tweets – unlike James Gunn who uses bots paid by DC, but he also drives the conversation and gets more hype and more Twitter impressions. James Gunn wishes he could be like Oscar-award-winner Zack Snyder. pic.twitter.com/ZFIBGxIVee — Francis J. The Viper 🇩🇴 #RebelMoon (@FrancisLaRabia) March 16, 2023

Zack Snyder's real friend and DC president James Gunn didn't even liked Snyder's tweet which was related to DC and then wanted the attention diverted to himself so he did a confirmation tweet on a thing we already

And we're supposed to be supportive of this petty guy — Arfin#RebelMooniscoming (@qamararfin) March 15, 2023

This guy made a post saying James Gunn talked about his deceased dad today because he was trying to one-up Zack Snyder's #fullcircle post.

I asked him if he was serious or if it was simply bait and he blocked me lol pic.twitter.com/KanpLQK2Og — Retro-Spidey (@EricLeValley) March 15, 2023

I'd laugh my ass off if someone at #WB has gone behind #JamesGunns' back and greenlit the continuation of #ZackSnyder's works somewhere. Must suck to be James Gunn, seeing Zack Snyder literally blow up the internet with one cryptic sting video. Must suck. — jbbenjamin.sol #IStandWithRayFisher 🔜 (@jbwb2020) March 15, 2023

Gunn directing the first Superman-centric standalone blockbuster since Man of Steel was always going to leave a sour taste in a lot of mouths, but let’s not overlooked the fact that the old regime had a full decade to give the green light to a Henry Cavill-fronted sequel and never came remotely close to pulling the trigger.

If Batman can rebooted three times in the space of a decade – with all three iterations being greeted with an enthusiastic reception – then there’s no harm in Kal-El following suit. With Gunn locked in for the director’s chair, though, it’s time brace ourselves for almost three and a half years of intense online scrutiny.