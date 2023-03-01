At long last, MCU supporters ride to the defense of Phases Four and Five

Everything and everyone is redeemable somehow, right? The MCU‘s post-Endgame run might have so far failed to compete with the insane cultural impact of the Infinity Saga‘s last stretch, but when you really think about it, has it even been as bad as all the doomsayers claim? The optimistic side of the fandom is finally stepping up and saying a definitive “no.”

Quantumania‘s record-breaking dive at the box-office might have everyone forecasting the end of the biggest superhero franchise in the world, but it could also be clouding their judgement. A level-headed Marvel fan is giving detractors a reminder that ever since Endgame, the MCU has given us WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – all outings which only the bitterest of the bitter will claim are actually bad.

This might be surprising to some, but most of the comments share the same sentiment. Shang-Chi and No Way Home are, deservedly being showered with love, with a big portion of Reddit users claiming them as some of their favorite MCU films of all-time. “This phase has been mediocre at its worst and top tier at its best. It’s not the dumpster fire people make it out to be,” as one posed.

Another commentator brought back an argument that the rest of the fandom would do well to keep in mind: The first three Phases had more than a few mishaps themselves. The cinematic legacy left by Infinity War and Endgame is a tough act to follow, and for those who only jumped on the bandwagon during that era of the franchise, it might be time to manage expectations.

There are still plenty bigger and more exciting projects to come in the MCU which are bound to shift a few minds. For those who aren’t willing to look on the bright side of things, we will double down on OP’s suggestion: just don’t watch.