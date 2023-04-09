Attempts to defend the heinous third act of an infamous superhero catastrophe mercifully fail to catch on

There are a lot of wounds that can be healed with the passage of time, but sometimes there’s simply no way of redeeming the irredeemable, which in this case applies to the infamous Green Lantern.

Comfortably one of the worst superhero blockbusters of all-time, Martin Campbell’s stab at bringing the iconic comic book favorite to the big screen ended in disaster for pretty much everyone involved. Well, star Ryan Reynolds ended up meeting future wife Blake Lively on the project so there was at least one positive, but everything else was a sh*t-show.

The leading man has spent the last dozen years trashing Green Lantern anytime the opportunity even remotely presents itself, while Taika Waititi prefers to pretend that he wasn’t in it at all. And yet, a solitary Redditor has emerged from the woodwork to claim that Hal Jordan’s showdown with poorly-rendered space fart Parallax in the final act wasn’t all that bad.

Funnily enough, trawling through the comments and replies doesn’t find a huge number of people in agreement, by which we mean none. We all saw what happened when a fearsome and legendary antagonist from a major comic book outfit was transformed into a vaporous pile of nothingness four years previously in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but nobody at DC seemed to pay any attention.

If James Gunn’s Lanterns hits it out of the park, then Parallax will no doubt show up eventually, hopefully as something closer to the source material than a gaseous ball of pixels that contributed nothing other than ugly visuals to the mix.