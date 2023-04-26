Austin Butler’s ‘Dune 2’ character gets quite the description at CinemaCon

The recent first look at Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon has people talking as we get ready for the next installment in director Dennis Villeneuve’s epic adaption of Frank Hubert’s iconic sci-fi novel Dune. The film was already pretty star-studded as it was, but now even more are joining the ranks, with Elvis actor Austin Butler among them.

CinemaCon allowed audiences to see a teaser of the film that showed Paul Atreides (Timotheé Chalamet) take on the mantle of prophet Maud’Dib. Fans also got a little more insight into the other characters we will be introduced to in the sequel, including Florence Pughs’ Princess Irulan and Austin’s role as Paul’s rival, Feyd-Rautha, the younger nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

Being related to that war-mongering psychopath is already a huge red flag, and given the description given about his character at the event, we now know that madness runs in the family. Feyd-Rautha is depicted as extremely cruel and treacherous in the novels, and though very similar to Paul in many ways has none of his compassion or loyalty. In fact, the description we do get of Austin’s character from the event is a very worrying one indeed.

Austin Butler’s character in ‘DUNE 2’ is described as an Olympic sword master mixed with psychotic Mick Jagger. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/WqxoSiEE4k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

Reports also state that we will be seeing an Austin sporting a bald look after a rather eerie photo of his character was shown at the event. Discussing Film’s managing editor, Andrew J. Salazar, tweeted that his character is “monstrous looking,” a far cry from the other roles we have seen the actor in.

We all wait with bated breath for the trailer for the film to drop, and we will finally be able to see Dune: Part Two as a whole when it is released in theatres on Nov. 3.