Another Avenger May Join Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 3

At this stage, trying to predict who’ll be the next character announced for Spider-Man 3 is a fool’s errand. Up until last week, you’d have been laughed out of the building if you’d told people that Jamie Foxx would be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would have been an outside bet as well before the most recent batch of casting confirmations.

All things considered, it looks very likely that Jon Watts’ threequel will be diving headfirst into the multiverse, despite Spider-Man 3 arriving three months ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be introducing the idea of alternate realities long before that when WandaVision debuts on Disney Plus at the end of the year, and the show is poised to have major implications for all of Phase Four’s output.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is already taking second billing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder would be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before it was confirmed by Natalie Portman – that Wanda Maximoff may also be dropping by in Spider-Man 3.

According to our intel, Olsen is already in talks with the studio about reprising the role, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given what we know so far. Scarlet Witch is clearly being set up as one of the most important characters in Phase Four that will look to live up to her billing as the MCU’s most powerful superhero, and with WandaVision connecting directly to the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, not to mention Doctor Strange lending support in Spider-Man 3, the connections between the three projects are simply too obvious to ignore.