Gorgeous Avengers 5 Fan Poster Teases The MCU’s Next Big Bad

For the first time in the MCU, Phase 4 won’t feature a major team-up crossover movie, but Avengers 5 will happen eventually. The big question is, then: with Thanos defeated, who will the next big bad be? A strong contender is Doctor Doom, seeing as Marvel Studios has just got the rights to him thanks to the Disney/Fox merger. We’ve yet to get confirmation that Doom is on his way in the near future, but fans are certainly banking on it.

In fact, an awesome new fan poster helps us visualize what it would be like to have Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unite once again to this time take on Victor Von Doom. Digital artist Psychboz created the piece, which puts us in the perspective of one of the heroes as they surround the Latverian tyrant on his throne. As you can see below, the artist is going with the idea that Avengers 5 will be an adaptation of the Secret Wars event.

This prediction could be bang on the money, as we’ve already heard that the next Avengers flick could be based on Secret Wars, the 2015 comic book event that saw Doom gain ultimate power and draw heroes together from across the multiverse to fight on Battleworld. If tackled right, this could lead to some major comebacks from past Marvel icons, as well as introducing a few new ones.

The team lineup the artist has gone with here is Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Ant-Man, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Panther and Spider-Man. That’s a pretty powerful group, made up of pretty much all the heroes still left fighting at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, there could be some new recruits by the time Avengers 5 gets here, like Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster or Mahershala Ali’s Blade.

Should Doom be the villain of Avengers 5, though? Have your say in the usual place below.