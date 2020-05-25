Marvel Reportedly Wants Ben Affleck To Return As Daredevil In Secret Wars Movie

Ben Affleck has not had the best luck with superhero movies across his career. First, 2003’s Daredevil was a flop and then his time as Batman in the DCEU was cut short. Things are looking up on the Dark Knight front, though, as we’re finally about to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League, his final DC outing. Likewise, maybe we’ll soon be re-evaluating his Man Without Fear, too. Yes, there’s apparently a chance that Affleck could return as Matt Murdock within the MCU, and it’s all thanks to Secret Wars.

Last November, we learned that the studio is working on a movie adaptation of the 2015 comic book event for their next big Infinity War-sized crossover, and it seems they have some very exciting plans for it. Apparently, they’re going to be bringing in numerous alternate versions of familiar MCU heroes, and one of them could be Daredevil. That’s right, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and Taskmaster would be the main villain of Black Widow – the studio would like for Ben Affleck to reprise his role and play Matt Murdock.

As you’d expect, his return would come from plans to dig into a Marvel multiverse. In the comics, Secret Wars saw various heroes from different Earths plucked from their own worlds and dropped into Battleworld, a patchwork planet made up of many realities, in order to fight each other all under the auspices of God Emperor Doom. And according to our intel, Affleck’s DD could be one of them.

When he took over as Batman, Affleck expressed hope that he might now be able to put his portrayal of Murdock behind him, but maybe he’d be tempted back by the chance to appear in a big MCU flick, which would no doubt go down a lot better with fans than his previous turn in the role. Obviously, at this stage, it’s just something that’s being internally discussed at Marvel and it’s unclear if the actor’s even been approached about it, but it’s certainly an exciting prospect.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Affleck return as Daredevil in a Secret Wars movie? Let us know down below.