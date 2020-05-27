Secret Wars Movie Will Reportedly Introduce A New Tony Stark

Iron Man met a heroic, tragic end in Avengers: Endgame, so it looks like Robert Downey Jr. has made his last major appearance in the MCU. He might have a cameo in Black Widow and a voice role in the Ironheart TV show, but he won’t be taking part in any future team-up movies. Another Tony Stark might, though, as a Secret Wars film adaptation is on the way and it could allow Marvel to introduce a different version of the Armored Avenger.

Last November, we learned that the studio was working on a movie based on the aforementioned comic book event and we’ve now begun to hear a little more about it. Including the fact that a new, younger Tony from another universe will appear in the film. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max, Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a TV show and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker, all of which were correct.

Of course, comic book fans will know that the 2015 event saw various heroes from different Earths transported to Battleworld. In the MCU’s Secret Wars, we’re hearing that one of these will be a young Stark from an alternate reality. So, to be clear, he won’t be played by Downey Jr. Instead, the plan is reportedly to get an actor who somewhat resembles the star but is much younger, likely in their 30s.

We’re also hearing that we’ll get to see this young Tony meet the regular heroes and interact with them. There’s even a chance that he could cross on over to the main timeline eventually. That presumably depends on if this new Stark is a hit or not, but they definitely hope to introduce him in Secret Wars, from what we’re told.

All things considered, it certainly seems like Marvel’s hoping to make this their “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with aims to get Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and Ben Affleck back as Daredevil, too. Who knows how much of this will pan out in the end, but we’re certainly intrigued to see just how crazy things get when the adaptation finally comes to life on the big screen.