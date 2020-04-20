Incredible Avengers 5 Fan Poster Teases The Next Generation Of Heroes

There’s been no shortage of Avengers posters in the past 24 hours.

First came a Reddit post which imagined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as OAPs, before the über-talented BossLogic rolled out six unused Avengers: Endgame posters featuring the original six: Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye, and Black Widow. Fair warning: they’re a little spooky.

Up next, we have a slice of wishful thinking from artist Yadvender Singh Rana (AKA ‘ultraraw26’), who today revealed a really rather awesome fan poster for Avengers 5. Embedded below, it essentially welcomes the next generation of MCU heroes, headed up by Captain Marvel and an almighty version of Thor, who reigns over Earth’s Mightiest like a newly-appointed All-Father.

Via Instagram:

Few more years until another epic team-up! Disney is really playing this in a cool way, introducing new characters and continuing the old ones in a very creative way. Future Avengers movies will definitely have to bring something really big to the table, far bigger than Endgame.

Epic Avengers 5 Fan Poster Heralds The MCU's Next Generation Of Heroes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Before we get swept up in the excitement, we should echo Rana’s own comments by saying that Avengers 5 – or whatever form Marvel’s next major team-up movie assumes – is a long, long way out. Marvel president Kevin Feige made a point of stressing that, after Endgame, the MCU would place any future crossovers on the back-burner to focus on Phase 4, and all of the standalone movies therein.

That’s not to say that your favorite Marvel characters will exist only in the films bearing their names on the masthead. In fact, we already know that the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear via cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, while Sam Raimi is cooking up a mind-bending treat in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – an MCU sequel that will feature both Strange and Scarlet Witch in prominent roles.

But an event movie on the scale of Avengers: Endgame? Don’t hold your breath. It’ll come in time, but not until the tail-end of Phase 5.