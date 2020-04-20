Original Six Avengers Get An Old Man Cap Transformation

It’s Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but not as you know them.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe effectively on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a Reddit user ‘ColdBudLight98’ has given the original six Avengers – that is, Bruce Banner, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and Captain America – an Old Man Cap transformation.

The picture, embedded below, renders Earth’s mightiest as OAPs, replete with deep-seated eyes and wispy grey hair. We’ve known for some time that the original six stars of Marvel’s juggernaut franchise enjoyed a strong friendship on and off set – as evidenced by the by-now famous Avengers group tattoo – though it remains to be seen whether they’ll still be best buds in 32 years’ time.

They are, of course, Marvel’s OG heroes, played so brilliantly by Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans. Of that core team, Evans and Downey Jr. have ostensibly retired from the MCU – barring some minor cameos – leaving only Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and Hawkeye to carry the flame.

Indeed, Bruce Banner himself, Mark Ruffalo, recently went on record to express his own desire to explore a standalone Hulk movie, hoping that Marvel Studios will find time to tie up any loose ends within Bruce Banner’s MCU arc.

There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.

So perhaps we haven’t seen the last of Marvel’s Jade Giant after all? We know Marvel recently hatched plans for a She-Hulk TV series, which is headed to Disney+. Indeed, there have been rumblings that Ruffalo himself will pop up for a cameo, so it could well be that Kevin Feige and Co. have Banner’s MCU finale mapped out – particularly now that the rights have reportedly reverted back to Marvel.