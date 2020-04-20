Unused Avengers: Endgame Posters Are All Kinds Of Spooky

BossLogic, the concept artist extraordinaire, was heavily involved in the promotion of Avengers: Endgame – so much so, in fact, that he designed an exclusive poster for Marvel’s superhero smackdown, which depicted Earth’s Mightiest Heroes gearing up for round two.

The end design was a fiery display of superhero might, as the likes of Cap, Thor, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel circled around a formidable Thanos. With the Infinity Gaunlet in one hand and a sword in the other, Marvel’s Mad Titan has never looked so frightening, and it’s fair to say that BossLogic’s Endgame poster became an instant hit among fans.

There were, of course, some alternate designs along the way. And it’s only now, as we approach the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, that BossLogic has revealed some unused posters for the MCU event movie. Coming to us by way of Inverse, these one-sheets focus on the original six members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – namely Bruce Banner, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and Captain America – who appear to be fading into dust.

Like all artwork produced by BossLogic, these are a sight to behold. Each character portrait features the ghosts of MCU past, culminating in the six Avengers who feature so prominently throughout Endgame.

It was all part of the plan, of course; once Thanos snapped his fingers at the tail-end of Infinity War, the Russo Brothers were left with only a handful of core characters – the very same characters who served as the foundation on which Marvel’s cinematic Universe was built.

As for BossLogic’s (real name: Kode Abdo) own foray into the MCU, he spoke to Inverse about landing the Endgame poster gig.

They liked my work and they got in contact with me and then I ended up heading to the office and studios and we had a great chat in January 2018, but it was way too late for Infinity War. So they helped me get in to make stuff for Endgame and the rest is history. From that job, I got other pitches.

And if you don’t want to see the original six Avengers crumbling into dust, you’re in luck; earlier today, one Reddit user created a post which imagines Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as OAPs. Yes, you read that right.