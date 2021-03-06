Avengers 5 Reportedly In Active Development

Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the Avengers will be assembled once more, just not for a while yet. You can completely understand why, too, even without the pressures that comes with trying to deliver a worthy successor to the highest-grossing movie ever made.

The focus has shifted increasingly towards the expanding roster of Disney Plus exclusives, then, and in addition to the feature films in various stages of development, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has upwards of 25 projects in the works. The movies and TV shows offer a balance between established characters and a new batch of heroes, and with Phase Four expected to conclude around the end of 2023, the roster will be deeper than ever in terms of both strength and depth.

When we’ll see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble once more, that we don’t know, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that the fifth Avengers outing is already in active development, and in all honesty, it probably has been since the second the credits rolled on Endgame. Feige has more than proven his worth as a shared universe mastermind, and he’d hardly give the green light to so much content if he didn’t at least have a vague idea of how it was all going to be paid off.

2024 at the earliest feels like a reasonable window for the next epic team-up to arrive, although it could be later than that if Marvel keeps adding more and more to the MCU’s plate between now and then. Let’s not forget that The Avengers was in development long before Iron Man debuted in 2008, so there’s every chance that Feige and his team are already firming up plans behind the scenes as to who will make up the core squad, not to mention the massive threat that they’ll be forced to deal with.