Endgame’s Avengers Assemble Moment Is Kevin Feige’s Favorite Movie Scene

To say that Avengers: Endgame is a giant, multi-faceted film would be to deal in wild understatement.

It’s a three-hour juggernaut packed to the rafters with A-list stars, MCU callbacks, and time travel, so it’s small wonder why moviegoers watched the 2019 event pic over, and over, and over again. Part of that comes down to the simple fact that Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for Marvel Studios, one which flickered into life all those years ago with Iron Man.

But for long-time comic book fans, Endgame delivered more crowd-pleasing, fist-in-the-air moments than the last 21 MCU films combined. From Tony Stark’s final sacrifice to Captain America wielding Mjnolir, there was no shortage of epic scenes in 2019’s biggest movie. For Kevin Feige, though, there is one moment which stands head and shoulders above the rest, as Marvel executive producer Trinh Tran told /Film:

I think that was Kevin’s highlight of all time. To be able to finally put those two words together and have him actually say it. We could have been happy if it ended there, you know? We knew that we wanted that to happen in Endgame, and it was trying to find, obviously, the right moment, and what other right moment than when everybody’s standing behind you and they’re ready to go? But I do vividly remember him: it was all green screen, all the characters were standing there, and Chris Evans was holding that, and when he actually first said it, I think it was silence before they all started charging, and we all felt that energy, that surge of ‘this is happening. We’re going for it!’

The Marvel Studios president has been the core driving force behind the MCU since as far back as 2008, when thoughts of an Avengers crossover movie were but a distant pipedream, so it should come as no surprise that Feige found an enormous sense of pride in Captain America shouting that signature “Avengers assemble!” line during the finale of Endgame. As far as MCU highlights go, it’s a hard one to beat.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on all the usual platforms, which has triggered a deluge of deleted scenes and bonus content from the MCU epic.