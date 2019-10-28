The future (of the MCU) is female, it seems.

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame and its gargantuan story, Marvel Studios has drawn up plans for MCU Phase 4, which kicks off early next year with the release of Black Widow. Sure, long-time viewers may be mourning the loss of Cap and Iron Man, but Phase 4 marks a new era in superhero cinema, and Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, believes an all-female MCU film would make a “great” addition to the studio’s ever-growing collection.

Currently doing press rounds for The Current War, the period drama in which he shares the screen with MCU alum Tom Holland, Cumberbatch spoke to BuzzFeed News about the immediate future of Marvel Studios, and why it’s long past time for the Powers That Be to green-light a female-driven spinoff in the vein of A-Force.

Yeah, bring it. Why not? There’s space for that definitely. We’re seeing the rise of the female superhero and why not? It’d be great.

He’s by no means the first – nor is he likely to be the last – Marvel veteran to voice their support for an A-Force movie, so don’t be too surprised if Kevin Feige and Co. have something special planned for MCU Phase 5. Big-name stars like Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen have previously expressed their desire to get the (female) gang back together and essentially do good on Endgame‘s ensemble shot of the MCU‘s leading ladies. We live in hope.

Next up for Benedict Cumberbatch is the wonderfully titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has become part of the 2021 superhero bonanza. Between Marvel and DC, we have – *deep breath* – Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, The Batman, Sony and Marvel’s third standalone Spider-Man movie, The Suicide Squad and, finally, Thor: Love and Thunder. And… exhale.