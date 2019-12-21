New Avengers: Endgame BTS Photo Captures A Key Moment In The Film

You might think that by now people would be sick of hearing about Avengers: Endgame. It closed out the year as the highest-grossing film of all time and it feels like everyone has seen the movie already. We’ve also taken some seriously deep dives into its production, with the home and digital release packed with features and the Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie book showing us some very cool concept art.

But that well isn’t quite dry yet. MCU Direct has turned up a really rather cool picture from the film today showing Chris Evans’ Captain America during the final battle. And as you can see below, it features a key moment from his one-on-one tussle with Thanos.

During the fight he takes several huge blows from a mean-looking double-edged sword, which proves so powerful it slices apart his shield. Given that the Vibranium shield is supposed to be indestructible, this is a big deal. However, proving his resilience and bravery, Cap doesn’t give up. If he’s going to go down, he’ll go down fighting.

Of course, the moment’s a rough adaptation of an iconic scene from the 1991 comic that inspired the storyline. At the climax of Infinity Gauntlet #4, our heroes are making a last-ditch attempt to stop Thanos. After the rest of them are wiped out, Cap’s the last man standing. Despite being hopelessly outmatched, he says: “as long as one man stands against you, Thanos, you’ll never be able to claim victory.” The pair then go toe-to-toe, with the Mad Titan beating Cap half to death and shattering his shield.

Though Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame only loosely adapt the classic Jim Starlin storyline, it’s clear that the Russos saw this awesome moment in Marvel comics history and decided to bring it to the silver screen. And I think you’ll agree that they did it in style.