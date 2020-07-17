Some new behind-the-scenes videoes from Avengers: Endgame show how the Russo brothers and their production team managed to film the iconic Cap vs. Cap sequence in the movie.

One of the things that made the last film in the Infinity Saga an absolute blast was the narrative’s utilization of time travel to pay homage to the history of the MCU as a whole. This not only gave the producers an opportunity to explore some of the most iconic set pieces and locations in the previous flicks but also the chance to give us the story’s most epic fight sequence: 2023’s Steve Rogers vs. 2012’s Captain America. While the brawl itself came out of nowhere, it was one of those moments that we didn’t know we needed.

Of course, the Super Soldier had a lot of memorable moments. From leading the Avengers at the beginning of the film to manipulating the HYDRA agents and last but not least, picking up Mjolnir and beating the snot out of the Mad Titan, Cap was a big focus of Avengers: Endgame. But the Cap vs. Cap fight, in particular, must have been really difficult to get right. In fact, despite the movie’s overly-dependant attitude towards CGI effects, stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, who recently directed Netflix’s Extraction, had to use practical effects to get the footage.

The filmmaker recently shared two BTS videos that show how they shot the iconic scene, and you can check them out below:

Sam actually dressed up as Captain America for shooting this, and his brother Daniel appeared as the doppelgänger. Movies like Avengers: Endgame require a lot of impeccable stunt work, and it’s great to see that the Hargraves gave their best to realize the producers’ vision, the result of which absolutely blew audience members away when the movie premiered last year.

What were your thoughts when you first watched the iconic sequence, though? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know.