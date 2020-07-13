Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently discussed the reason they gave that iconic line to Captain America and why the character means so much to them.

In terms of chill-inducing moments, fans had been waiting for “Avengers, assemble!” ever since Marvel Studios announced their plans to develop a movie based on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Alas, the first three Avengers films didn’t have any instance where one of the Big Three could utter the legendary words. Endgame, meanwhile, was the culmination of more than 10 years of cinematic storytelling, serving as the pinnacle of Marvel’s achievement in the movie industry.

Not only that, but you also couldn’t find a more fitting moment to use that line in the entirety of the MCU. Facing their biggest threat yet, almost every hero in the fictional universe came out of the portals and reinforced the fallen Avengers. Summoning Mjolnir, Steve Rogers then said those words that we had been waiting all those years to hear. But did the filmmakers have anyone else in mind when they were directing that scene? Apparently not.

“We really didn’t,” the brothers revealed, answering the question in a recent interview. “We always felt like it needed to be Cap’s moment, and I’m not sure why, but for us, we always thought it was going to be Cap’s moment. I don’t ever remember a moment where we ever talked about it being anything other than Cap’s moment. Cap was always a special guide for us through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for us. So, we do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative for sure.”

Of course, even in the comics, Cap is the one who mostly uses this phrase, so this could also be a contributing factor. After all, Steve Rogers is usually the leader of the Avengers, and Tony even admits this in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Then again, we’ve also seen Thor and Iron Man say it every now and again when rallying their fellow teammates in a demanding fight.

What did you think about that epic moment in Avengers: Endgame, though? And would you have preferred someone else to lead the charge against Thanos’ army? Share your thoughts with us in the usual place below.