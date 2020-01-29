Despite headlining her own solo film in 2019, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel enjoyed a relatively small role in the super-sized Avengers: Endgame.

To their credit, directors Joe and Anthony Russo made no bones about their desire to keep the story focused on Marvel’s Phase One heroes (see: Iron Man, Cap, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye), believing that the next generation will enjoy plenty more screentime in Phase 4 and beyond.

It worked like a charm, too, though it seems Captain Marvel almost donned a different hairstyle for Endgame. Over on Instagram, Marvel concept artist Andy Park posted a couple of updates filled with alternate concept art for Carol Danvers (see below), all of which include various hairstyles for the MCU’s intergalactic hero.

After designing Captain Marvel’s costume for Avengers: Endgame I was asked to explore her hairstyle. I did more than these but here are a bunch I came up with. What would you pick? These were fun!

You’ll no doubt remember that, after the five-year time jump, Captain Marvel changed her hairstyle in Avengers: Endgame – a character change that didn’t escape the eyes of Rocket Raccoon – and Park even went so far as to design some additional artwork featuring Carol’s signature helmet.

Ok I enjoyed seeing everyone’s choices for their pick of her hairstyle. No majority it seems. Now onto helmets! After designing Captain Marvel’s costume for Avengers: Endgame I also got to explore what her new helmet would look like. @therussobrothers approved the blue helmet option 4. But as it happens at times, it never made it to film. I wish we got to see it. But I saw that it made it into a video game? Maybe for her next film perhaps?

Following a heroic intervention in Avengers: Endgame, when she single-handedly downed Thanos’ warship, Carol Danvers will likely remain on the sidelines until Captain Marvel 2 takes flight in the not-so-distant future. Thankfully, we have upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel to tide us over until Carol’s next big-screen adventure. Who knows, maybe she’ll be sporting a totally different hairdo to boot…