When the dust settled from Infinity War, it soon became clear that Avengers: Endgame planned to narrow its focus to the original Avengers – namely Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, and the Hulk – and their quest to save the universe.

But in March of 2019, Marvel Studios rolled out their WMD: Carol Danvers, a superpowered being capable of, well, just about everything. In fact, it’d be quicker to name everything Captain Marvel can’t do, rather than list the things she can, so it’s a credit to Joe and Anthony Russo that her involvement in Avengers: Endgame felt perfectly balanced (as all things should be).

Brie Larson’s galaxy defender helped save Tony Stark and Nebula from the clutches of death, and was given a moment to shine when she single-handedly destroyed Thanos’ warship. At that very moment, we got a glimpse of Captain Marvel’s new-fangled suit, though it was impossible to get a close look at Carol’s armor amidst all the CG carnage.

Thankfully, seasoned artist and all-around MCU mainstay Andy Park has today shared some never-before-seen concept art of Captain Marvel as she appears in Avengers: Endgame.

Park himself offered a little more context via Instagram, drawing attention to the suit’s modern-day design cues. Of course, it still maintained the iconic colors of Captain Marvel, who looks set to become something of a figurehead for the MCU moving forward.

Finally, I can show this! Here’s the approved concept design I did for Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. I LOVED designing her original look in her solo film earlier this year. And what a blast it was to revisit her design trying to envision what her modern-day look over 20 some years later would look like. I did a ton of different options. The thinking behind this one was essentially taking every look through the decades from the original (male) Captain Marvel to Ms. Marvel to her modern-day comic book look & combining them into one new original look. It was a fun exploration.

Avengers: Endgame is now available across all the usual platforms, and it seems Marvel fans are still discovering fresh secrets and unexplained mysteries hidden within the $2.7 billion juggernaut.