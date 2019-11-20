Here’s some MCU trivia for you: Thanos was given two different monikers across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And neither of them was ‘Mad Titan.’

Internally, it appears Josh Brolin’s tyrant was nicknamed Philosopher Thanos in Infinity War – fitting, really, given how much he rambles on about purging half the universe in the name of balance – while Endgame witnessed the arrival of Warrior Thanos… from the year 2014.

MCU concept artist Wesley Burt made the revelation in The Art of Avengers: Endgame (h/t ScreenRant), and offered a brief explanation as to why the two incarnations received slightly different names during the midst of production.

He was always referred to as Warrior Thanos, as opposed to the Philosopher Thanos that would be in Infinity War.

This MCU tidbit comes in the midst of a busy week for Marvel’s most successful film, after fans were treated to a series of Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes that remained on the cutting room floor. One of them, in particular, followed Tony Stark in the moments after his death (“and I… am… Iron Man”), who awakens in the Soul World only to discover an all-grown-up Morgan.

Both the Russo Brothers and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely ultimately decided to cut Stark’s afterlife scene, ruling that audience members would have little-to-no connection with the adult Morgan. And Tony’s daughter? There is one particularly bizarre theory which suggests that Morgan was actually a robot this entire time, which certainly makes for an interesting interpretation of Avengers: Endgame and its deeply emotional story.

And what a story it was. Chances are Marvel Studios won’t ever top the $2.7 billion dollar juggernaut, but next year signals an exciting new direction, and it all kicks off with the standalone Black Widow movie in May.