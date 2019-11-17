Avengers: Endgame Theory Says Morgan Stark Was A Robot All Along

As the 3-hour climax of Marvel’s Infinity Saga and the all-time highest grossing film to boot, Avengers: Endgame has inspired more fan theories in the past seven months than we could possibly keep track of. Nonetheless, a new piece of speculation that’s been making the rounds on Twitter lately stands out from the rest not just for the amount of online attention it’s managed to attract, but also for how endearingly insane it is.

Twitter user @Sisabet was the first to tweet the theory, sharing a screenshot of a message sent to her by her sister. Apparently, she thought that Tony Stark’s supposed daughter Morgan was actually a robot created by the tech-savvy superhero. As evidence, they point to how Pepper Potts has very little interaction with the character, as though Morgan isn’t her actual child.

What’s more, the theory goes that when Iron Man’s peers approach him for a mission, they all seem awkward and sad when he brings up Morgan, indicating that they know he’s lost his mind and thinks his android daughter’s real. And lastly, it’s suggested that Morgan’s “I love you 3000” line was actually a reference to her model (e.g. ILU 3000).

It likely goes without saying that this probably wasn’t what co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had in mind for the film. After all, an Avengers: Endgame deleted scene even shows Tony speaking to the future version of his daughter, played by Katherine Langford, who looks to have aged like a normal human being.

Still, it’s a nice idea, and it must be said that a robot successor to Iron Man could’ve been an exciting addition to the MCU line-up. Anyway, knowing Marvel, there’s a good chance that Kevin Feige and his team have some plans in mind for the young Morgan, so you might want to keep an eye out for her once Phase 4 gets underway next year.