Avengers: Endgame Fans Spot Mysterious Helicopter In The Film

To say that Avengers: Endgame is a blockbuster of epic proportions would be to deal in wild understatement.

After all, it’s a three-hour action-packed romp filled to the rafters with A-list stars, easter eggs and time travel, so it’s easy to see why now that it’s on Disney Plus, folks are beginning to watch the 2019 event pic over, and over, and over again. And they seem to be enjoying it more and more with each viewing.

Indeed, Endgame more than delivered when it came to the crowd-pleasing, fist-in-the-air moments, be it Tony Stark’s final sacrifice to Captain America wielding Mjnolir. But beyond all the spectacle and over the top action, fans have also been making some strange new discoveries that many people seemingly missed while the movie was still in theaters.

Take this latest one, for example. Over on Reddit, folks have begun discussing how during the end of the film, where we see Hulk, Bucky and Falcon sending Steve back in time so that he can return the Infinity Stones, there’s a mysterious helicopter flying in the background. And with no dialogue present in the scene to explain it, it’s got people furiously speculating as to just what its purpose is and where it came from.

Avengers: Endgame Fans Spot Mysterious Helicopter That No One Can Identify 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it could be how the heroes got to this particular location and brought all their equipment with them, it isn’t made clear at any point in the movie why exactly it’s there in the shot. Some folks on Reddit have suggested it’s cleaning up the mess from the final battle and clearing out the rubble though, while others are having a bit more fun with the discovery, saying that it’s carrying The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes.

Whatever the case may be, this is undoubtedly another perplexing moment from Avengers: Endgame that’s now come to light thanks to it being available to watch on streaming platforms and on home video. Following on from the discovery of that mysterious, unidentified creature that surfaced the other month, it just goes to show that even after all this time, there are still some secrets that haven’t been found in the pic.