Avengers: Endgame seemed to have drawn a fairly definitive line under Chris Evans’ tenure as Captain America, with Steve Rogers bowing out as gracefully as we all expected. While many fans went into the movie with trepidation, fully expecting Cap to sacrifice his own life to protect the greater good, instead it was revealed that he used time travel to live out a life free from conflict before passing on the iconic shield to Sam Wilson.

Ever since that scene came to a close, fan speculation has run rampant about just how the first Avenger spent the intervening decades. Even the writers of the movie themselves have offered up several theories as to how Cap lived a full and happy life with Peggy Carter, while constantly reaffirming that Evans was well and truly done playing the character who became the heart and soul of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite this, rumors have constantly linked the actor with a return to the franchise, with a cameo as Old Cap mooted for the upcoming limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But this week, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that the Inhumans are being rebooted in the MCU, both of which we now know to be true – informed us that Marvel Studios are definitely considering exploring Captain America’s alternate timeline in a future project.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s no word on when or where this could happen, with the future of the MCU planned out over the next few years without Steve Rogers being involved, but the most obvious candidate would be a standalone episode of Disney Plus’ animated show What If…?. The series will bring back a huge number of familiar faces from both the past and present, including Peggy Carter, to show how alternate timelines in the MCU would play out under different circumstances.

While it would be nothing more than pure fan service, using What If…? as a platform to explore how Captain America lived out his life without either being frozen in ice or suiting up to save the world would easily be among one of the most highly-anticipated projects on the fledgling streaming service’s potential slate. That being said, we’ve also heard that another option is flashbacks in a future MCU movie showing us what Steve got up to.

Either way, though, fans would no doubt love to see how his life went in the other timeline and hopefully Marvel will get around to exploring it sooner rather than later.