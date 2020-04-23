Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals A Different Look For Fat Thor

Up until Ragnarok, Thor probably wasn’t many people’s favorite Avenger. The God of Thunder’s first two solo movies aren’t generally regarded as examples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s finest work, with the character coming across at times as an overly-serious and stoic warrior, and occasionally a petulant brat.

That all changed when Taika Waititi was handed the reins, with the filmmaker making the best use so far of Chris Hemsworth’s charisma and comic timing and infusing the movie with his signature brand of offbeat humor, reinventing him as the star of an intergalactic buddy film that added countless new layers to a role that had previously veered dangerously close to one-dimensional.

Avengers: Endgame took that one step further, introducing us to the cult hero known affectionately as Fat Thor, who on the surface was a lazy, beer-swilling lout who would rather spend his days indoors playing video games with his buddies, but actually had one of the most interesting and well-developed arcs in the entire movie.

Severely affected by the loss and trauma that followed him everywhere he went, Thor was now a broken shell of himself, and a reinvention of the character that could have been played solely for laughs instead became a moving study on how trying to save the world isn’t all sunshine and roses.

Fat Thor has become a popular choice of cosplay on the convention circuit, and now concept artist Wesley Burt has revealed a couple of alternate designs for Chris Hemsworth’s absent King of Asgard, and you can check them out below.

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Show A Different Look For Fat Thor 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hesmworth seemed to have a great time avoiding the contractually-mandated shirtless scene, but Taika Waititi thinks Thor will have returned to his former glory by the time Love and Thunder comes around. PETA have been trying to ruin everyone’s fun as usual by demanding he goes vegan, but if it doesn’t suit the story as it did for Avengers: Endgame, then Marvel are well within their rights to get the Australian actor back in the gym.