Andy Park of the Marvel Studios Visual Development team has been in the habit lately of sharing concept art from this year’s Avengers: Endgame via social media, and in one recent Instagram post, we get a look at a stylish piece of facewear that a certain Carol Danvers almost sported.

Though Captain Marvel served as the MCU debut for its title character, it was on the set of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel that Brie Larson shot her first scenes for the role. This gave the Endgame team a degree of creative freedom in designing her costume, and apparently, they at one point considered giving Carol a blue, red and gold mask to match her outfit.

Ultimately, it seems the Marvel team passed on the design, though we still saw Captain Marvel in a similar guise for her first solo movie.

In the new book The Art of Avengers: Endgame, Park recalls the “very odd situation” surrounding his work on Captain Marvel. In particular, he found it unusual that he had to “design a character for one director knowing right away she’s going to have her own solo film with a different director.”

To complicate matters further, Marvel ultimately decided that it didn’t make sense for Carol to wear the exact same outfit in both movies, since the events of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame unfold decades apart. This meant that Larson’s Endgame costume had to be CGI’d over with a new design that Park also worked on.

Sure, that might sound a little excessive, but if MCU history has taught us anything, it’s that no hero can wear the same outfit for too long, plus we doubt Disney had many objections, given the merchandise opportunities created by a second costume. With that in mind, don’t be too surprised if Carol comes back sporting a whole new look once Captain Marvel 2 finally completes its journey to theaters (whenever that is).