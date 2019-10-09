Brie Larson Says She Isn’t Sure When Captain Marvel 2 Will Happen

Despite being subjected to a hate campaign designed by online trolls in an attempt to sabotage the movie, Captain Marvel turned out to be another unqualified success for Marvel Studios and their massively successful shared universe, with Carol Danvers’ origin story currently the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2019 after earning over $1.1bn at the box office.

With Avengers: Endgame bringing the decade-long Infinity Saga to a close and retiring several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most famous characters in the process, now is the ideal time to bring both new and more familiar faces to the forefront of the superhero series. The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce new heroes into the MCU during Phase Four and beyond, while the old guard will be represented by sequels featuring Thor, Doctor Strange and Black Panther.

Captain Marvel Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, Captain Marvel 2 is all but a given at this point seeing how successful the first entry turned out to be, but as of yet there’ve been very few concrete updates on the project since Kevin Feige confirmed the movie was in development at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. In a recent interview, star Brie Larson was asked if she could offer any new details on the sequel, and it sounds like she isn’t sure when it will end up happening, either.

“I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely out of my job…. I need to just, like, change it up and see what’s there for me – see who I am now.”

It certainly sounds as though the Academy Award-winning actress is in no rush to suit up and rejoin the MCU anytime soon, and with Black Panther II announced for May 2022, it may be even longer before Captain Marvel 2 ends up going in front of the cameras. Marvel Studios’ entire operation requires so many moving pieces to be operating at once that they’re likely waiting for everyone’s schedules to open up before officially confirming a release date for the movie, but it would be fair to assume that we’ll get Captain Marvel’s next big screen adventure by 2023 at the latest.