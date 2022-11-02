‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors reveal just how long it will be before they’ll work with Marvel again

The Russo Brothers are right up there with the MVPs of the MCU, as the filmmaking siblings have directed four of Marvel‘s most acclaimed — and most profitable — movies. Namely, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. So naturally, fans are always eager to find out if the duo has a new project cooking over at the House of Ideas. Unfortunately, the Russos are now here to cool the jets on any rumor hinting they’re on the cusp of returning to the franchise.

In a profile piece with Variety that highlights the upcoming projects of their production company AGBO, which is itself fast becoming something of a major contender in the industry, the Russos were inevitably asked if they still keep in touch with Kevin Feige and the folks over at Marvel Studios these days. The good news is that Joe Russo confirmed they do. The bad news is they know they won’t be free to partner up again for many years yet.

Image via Marvel Studios

“We’re always talking; we’d need to see what would work,” Joe explained, before clarifying: “We won’t be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade.”

In other words, don’t expect the brothers to board Avengers: Secret Wars, despite that being the project they’ve always spoken about as their dream movie. Likewise, Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will be the one to steer Avengers 4, aka Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Cretton seems to be the strongest contender to take over Secret Wars as well, then, although this has yet to be confirmed.

As for what the Russos are doing next, they’re currently in the midst of shooting the Netflix sci-fi The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown.