Avengers: Endgame Will Be Available On Disney Plus At Launch

Disney’s ambitions for Disney Plus are sky high. The new streaming network will launch with the premiere of the hotly anticipated The Mandalorian and feature vast swathes of Disney’s back catalogue. It will also soon become a crucial part of the MCU lineup, with shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If… and Hawkeye in the pipeline (as well as many others in the future).

None of those will be available at launch though, with roughly a year’s wait until we can see the friction over Falcon getting the mantle of Captain America. But MCU fans won’t be left in the cold on November 12th, as Disney has just announced that Avengers: Endgame will be available on launch day.

We’ve known for a while that Endgame was coming to Disney Plus, though it was originally scheduled to land on the service in mid-December. But now, the official Avengers Twitter page has released a video that explains that they were forced to bend to fan demand.

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to @DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/6SEnkkK5b5 — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 6, 2019

As the highest-grossing movie of all time and a critical darling, Endgame is a big get for Disney Plus’ launch. However, the film has been available to stream on other platforms for a while now, though usually not as part of a subscription service. And perhaps with the diehard fans presumably having picked up one of the home releases, this will be a nice bonus rather than something that actively sells D+.

In any case, Avengers: Endgame will join a fairly strong line-up of MCU movies on launch day, as it’ll be available alongside Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel. Hopefully, they’ll continue adding titles regularly until we have the full 23 MCU movie line-up at our fingertips. As far as I know, they’ve never all been available in the same place at the same time, and it’ll be convenient to have easy access to them for rewatches.