Avengers: Endgame delivered on all fronts and served as a decent conclusion to the Infinity Saga. But as satisfying an end as it was to sit through, fans have found a lot of major technical flaws in the film upon revisiting it, particularly in the final act.

Whether it was Thanos’ fingers clipping through his palms or a misplaced Infinity Stone, CGI errors are inevitable in a huge blockbuster production such as Endgame. In fact, there’s so much happening on the screen and in the background that it’s a surprise we’ve yet to see some technical blunder that would undermine the movie’s continuity.

Or so we thought. An eagle-eyed fan recently pointed out yet another major flaw in the pic’s climactic scene. As you may remember, when the Big Three fight Thanos and fail to defeat him, Cap lifts Mjolnir and takes on the Mad Titan alone. After dealing several blows, though, Thanos once again overpowers Steve and cuts his shield into pieces.

Doctor Strange then reinforces the remaining Avengers with everyone that made the trip back from the world of the dead. It’s an epic and chill-inducing moment that even trumps Thor’s arrival in Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War. But in one of the wide shots, Captain America’s shield is still intact.

See for yourself below:

Avengers: Endgame Fans Spot Another Big Error In Final Battle 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The shot is easy to miss if you’re not paying enough attention, which is probably why it slipped through the editing room and remained in the movie. But as unavoidable as such mistakes prove to be, Avengers: Endgame sure made quite a few of them in the final sequence.

Tell us, though, do you find any of these blunders off-putting? Let us know in the usual place below.