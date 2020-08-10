Even though Avengers: Endgame came out close to a year ago, the world is still talking about it. The climax to a story that started with the 2008 film Iron Man, it set a new standard for superhero movies that might never be topped again. And now that the film can be viewed on Disney+, audiences are experiencing the magic all over again.

For these reasons and more, it’s not surprising that even some previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos can make the news. Two of them, showing Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, recently surfaced online and together, they give viewers an impression of what making a Marvel movie is really like.

One pic shows Hemsworth standing underneath the Avengers ‘A’ sign wearing his trademark Endgame costume. This costume is not comprised of a sexy space viking suit, but a dirty, worn-out cardigan and some sweatpants. The character’s manes return, longer and more untamed than they have ever been before, and he sports a sizable belly.

The other photo, meanwhile, sees Ruffalo posing underneath the same sign while wearing a dotted motion capture suit. As its name suggests, the suit tracks his motion in order to provide a reference for the animators and VFX artists. It’s required clothing whenever The Hulk appears on screen, something he does more in Endgame than in virtually any other Avengers film.

As far as appearances go, Hulk and Thor probably changed the most throughout Avengers: Endgame. The Hulk changed for the better, as Banner was able to master his physical transformation without sacrificing his personality or mental capacity. Thor, meanwhile, went south – far south. Blaming himself for failing to beat Thanos, he gained weight and drowned his sorrows in beer and Fortnite.

That being said, expect him to be back to his usual self when he returns in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.