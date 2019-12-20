Avengers: Endgame Screenplay Reveals Peggy Never Forgot About Steve

Avengers: Endgame was an action-packed thriller, but what really made the film memorable was the emotional sendoffs that many of its characters received after a decade’s worth of MCU movies. One of the most touching, of course, was Steve Rogers’ final moments, going back in time and getting back together with his old flame Peggy Carter after decades of separation. And with the script for the blockbuster now online, it’s been revealed that Steve had been on Peggy’s mind all those years.

A part of the script mentions Cap, while in the middle of his time-traveling mission, visiting Peggy’s office in the past where he sees a picture of himself before he was injected with the super-soldier serum. It’s a touching moment that serves to solidify their love. After all, despite Steve openly pining for Peggy for most of his days after being unfrozen, the actual relationship between the two during World War II when they first met mostly boiled down to a few awkward exchanges and a shared dance.

It was precious little evidence to prove that Peggy felt as strongly about Steve as he felt about her, but the scene in the Avengers: Endgame script shows that she always remembered him as the man he’d been before he became Captain America. See for yourself below:

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And so, the two never stopped thinking about each other over the years, and thanks to the power of the Infinity Stones, Steve Rogers was able to make his way back through time and space in Avengers: Endgame and return to Peggy Carter after almost a hundred years of separation. It’s the kind of star-crossed love story that can only exist in a superhero film and has elevated the Steve and Peggy relationship to the top of the board in that genre, right alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane and Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson.