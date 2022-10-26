‘Avengers: Endgame’ star found one of the movie’s most hated moments to be a special one

Mention the assemblage of prominent female superheroes from Avengers: Endgame to any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, and you’re guaranteed to get a reaction one way or another.

For some, it was a showcase of the talent the franchise had managed to accumulate over a number of years, a lineup that could comfortably hold its own in standalone blockbuster. For others, which includes such prominent figures as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, it didn’t quite hit the mark.

For longtime MCU stalwart Zoe Saldaña, though, it turned out to be one of her most powerful experiences shooting the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy veteran admitting to Entertainment Weekly that it felt special to her and the rest of her co-stars.

“Obviously, we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling ourselves every time the Russos would say, ‘Action!’. But what I can remember — and these are the nuggets of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded — is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes were, our makeup, our wigs, how cold the set was, how much we didn’t want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and acting tough [through that] was also very special.”

It remains a bone of contention for many, but it can’t be argued that the A-Force scene packs one hell of a talent roster into the same shot, even if it’s a little forced depending entirely on who you ask. Several of the names to feature have backed the idea of a spinoff, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the Marvel Studios bigwigs have the same kind of enthusiasm.