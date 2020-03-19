Watch: Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan Shares Quarantine Karaoke Videos

At the moment, the best solution we have in combating the coronavirus is to self quarantine. The term “social distancing” has entered the lexicon as a result and we’re now all trying to pass the time in the comfort of our own homes.

The most obvious thing to do is catch up on all of that television – or movies – you’ve been storing in your queue. Director James Gunn even has some suggestions in case you feel overwhelmed by all the content available.

You could also take up knitting or learning an instrument or, you know… reading a book. But Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan has found another way to entertain herself: Quarantine Karaoke.

Known primarily as the blue-faced Nebula in the MCU or as Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji films, Gillan is apparently auditioning to be the lead singer in a hair metal band. The actress released three videos on her Instagram account to showcase her talent, and you can check them out below.

She appears to have an affinity for power ballads and she’s not shy about it, or about Instagram filters. In the last video she goes one step further though by turning herself into a singing toilet paper roll in honor of the countless people hoarding toilet paper. Who knew toilet paper would be more important than food in a pandemic?

Of course, the Avengers: Endgame star has always had a great sense of humor and she’s never really able to show it in the Marvel films as Nebula isn’t exactly a ray of sunshine. In fact, Gillan’s recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cosplay is a much better representation of her personality.

But I digress. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this outbreak will last, but it’s good to know that some people are making the best of it. Hopefully videos as silly as these will raise the spirits of a few scared children, as we could all use a laugh right about now.