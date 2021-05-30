Avengers: Endgame Theory Says Old Man Steve Was A Skrull

There’s been a lot of questions asked about Steve Rogers’ journey through time in Avengers: Endgame, and while the brains behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe are under no obligations to offer any answers, it’s interesting nonetheless to discover that the writers and directors of of the movie have very different ideas and theories as to what happened.

The original Captain America was name dropped on a regular basis throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as his shadow loomed large over the narrative, but nobody would clear up his fate definitively. That’s a deliberate decision on Kevin Feige’s part, though, even if some viewers were left infuriated at the lack of closure as to whether Steve is alive, dead or on the moon.

However, a new theory has put forth the wild notion that Old Man Steve may have been a Skrull. It’s all based on the star-spangled Avenger making the choice to remain in the past with Peggy Carter and live out his intervening decades in peace, which was a pretty reckless move by the established rules of time travel that would have created an entirely new timeline.

As per the theory, the inconsistencies in his sudden reappearance in Endgame‘s finale would be explained by a benevolent Skrull filling in and either acting on behalf of Nick Fury to nudge Sam Wilson closer towards the shield, or an evil one acting in their own self-interests in the buildup towards Secret Invasion by manipulating the very fabric of time to ensure it ended up in the hands of John Walker first via an alliance with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. It’s a certainly out-there and more than a little far-fetched, but it’s exactly the sort of shocking plot twist nobody would ever see coming.