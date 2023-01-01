‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ speculation stirs the pot for a Marvel face-to-face beyond our wildest dreams

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was but a twinkle in the eye of aspiring producer Kevin Feige’s eye, fans fantasized about the impossible dream of seeing the comic book company’s original batch of superheroes come face-to-face on the big screen.

It was all wishful thinking, of course, seeing as the rights to the various characters were split between virtually every major studio in Hollywood. However, several pieces have started falling into place at almost the exact same time as Disney continues to monopolize the entirety of pop culture, to the extent that Avengers: Secret Wars is already gathering a reputation for delivering wish-fulfillment on an unimaginable scale.

To that end, the latest rumor to seize the attention and imagination of the MCU-loving masses claims that not only will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man both play a part in the sixth assembly of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but they’ll even come face-to-face and fight side-by-side.

There isn’t a shred of confirmation or even unanimous belief that it’s going to happen, but we’d be remiss not to point out what’s been happening in the grand calculus of the multiverse recently. We’ve seen Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will team up with Jackman’s Logan in the Merc with a Mouth’s upcoming threequel.

All four of those favorites being embedded in the fabric of the MCU would have sounded ludicrous only a couple of years ago, so who’s to say Secret Wars won’t deliver the goods and then some come May 2026?