An Awesome Brie Larson Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World remains a cult classic that deserves to be found by a wider audience, both for Edgar Wright’s faithful adaptation of the comic book source material and a stellar cast that includes Brie Larson. To this end, it’s good to see that Scott Pilgrim is currently doing well on Netflix, having jumped up into the top twenty movies on the platform today.

For those not in the know, Scott Pilgrim stars Michael Cera as a Toronto slacker and musician who falls for Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Ramona Flowers. Soon after, though, Scott has to fight a series of Ramona’s evil exes, including Chris Evans’ Lucas Lee, Brandon Routh’s vegan-powered Todd Ingram, and Jason Schwartzman’s Gideon Graves. Larson shows up for a memorable turn as Scott’s ex “Envy” Adams.

Boasting a hyper-kinetic style that mirrors Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a great showcase for Edgar Wright’s directorial talents, and references everything from manga to video games. It was a shame, then, that the movie failed to do well at the box office, despite a generally positive response from critics, and has since gone on to build a loyal viewership on DVD and streaming.

While we had a theatrical re-release in 2020 to mark the tenth anniversary of the picture, as well as an updated edition of its video game, hopes for a sequel have so-far been pretty slim. Most of the actors, including Brie Larson, who recently shared a new version of her song from the film, have moved on to stardom. If you’ve not seen Scott Pilgrim vs. the World already, then I’d highly recommend checking it out via Netflix, especially as an experience that rewards multiple viewings to pick up on the many details that Wright and co. layer through the story and its visuals.