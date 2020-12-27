Watch: Brie Larson Shares New Version Of Her Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Song

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has been busy spreading the holiday spirit on YouTube. On Christmas Eve she posted a nine-minute long video singing about her followers’ hopes for 2021 to her own guitar accompaniment. She ends the video with a reprise of ‘Black Sheep’, the song she performed in kickass 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim Vs The World.

In this seriously under-rated Edgar Wright movie, Larson played Envy Adams, Scott Pilgrim’s ex-girlfriend and the lead singer of The Clash at Demonhead (which also boasts former Superman Brandon Routh on bass). It’s a stone-cold banger and her performance is a highlight of the movie.

For my money, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World making only half of its $85m budget back at the box office is one of cinema’s greatest injustices, as it’s an amazing movie with a tonne of awesome gags and shows off Edgar Wright’s many directorial talents. Since its release it’s built up a sizeable cult following, receiving praise from film scholars for its incredible editing and transmedia narrative.

This year’s tenth anniversary was set to be marked with a 4K remaster theatrical re-release, but COVID put an end to that. In the end there was an online watch party featuring the cast and crew during which they reminisced about the movie. In a retrospective article in Entertainment Weekly, Wright commented that he was still “incredibly proud of the movie. The fact that you’re not doing a 10th-anniversary article about The Expendables says it all.”

Fans of the movie have one more celebration left to come. There was a very well received video game tie-in with the movie that was removed from online storefronts in the early 2010s. But after years in the wilderness and a long fan campaign, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is now being re-released on PC and consoles on January 14, 2021.

In the meantime you can stream Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on Netflix and Prime Video, so give it a whirl. It kicks ass.