New Video Shows All Keanu Reeves Movies Taking Place In Same Universe

If there’s one thing we can all agree on in this online web of confusion, it’s this: Keanu Reeves deserves all the happiness in the world.

It’s part of the reason why the Internet flipped out earlier this week when the John Wick actor went public with his girlfriend, celebrated artist Alexandra Grant. And today, YouTube channel Movie Star Movies has created the ultimate tribute to Keanu Reeves: a film trailer which imagines most (if not all) of the actor’s movies existing in the one cinematic universe.

You’ve heard of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even the DC Extended Universe, but what about the Keanu Reeves universe? Above, you’ll see a trailer featuring 25 of Reeves’ greatest hits – from The Matrix to John Wick, Bill & Ted to Speed – which come together to form a damn near perfect tribute to the man himself.

Here’s how the description reads:

“He’s an actor. He’s a legend. He is an Internet god. And he’s made a lot of movies. But are they connected? What can they tell us about this breathtaking man? “Keanu Reeves: The Movie Trailer” is cut from 25 Keanu films and sheds some light on some of the mysteries that have been plaguing the Internet for decades.”

Not only did 2019 herald the global success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (along with the inevitable announcement of Chapter Four), there was also news of a Matrix sequel, and a key role in the hotly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, in which Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand.

In short: Keanu Reeves clearly has no intention of slowing down, and the mere fact that he’s due to reprise the iconic role of Neo is enough to send our brains into a collective meltdown. Can his Matrix sequel possibly make amends for Reloaded and Revolutions? Time will tell.

For now, kick back and enjoy this fan-made celebration of all things Keanu Reeves.